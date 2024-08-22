Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2024
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 August 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd August 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.75 PKR
|185.25 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.20 PKR
|742.29 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|363.00 PKR
|367.30 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.90 PKR
|207.25 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.25 PKR
|38.65 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.03 PKR
|40.43 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|310.00 PKR
|312.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.68 PKR
|36.03 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.98 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|903.45 PKR
|908.53 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.25 PKR
|60.25 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.34 PKR
|171.34 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.14 PKR
|26.44 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.13 PKR
|727.21 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.44 PKR
|77.14 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.73 PKR
|74.43 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|201.75 PKR
|203.75 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.15 PKR
|26.45 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|324.52 PKR
|329.48 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.57 PKR
|7.72 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.10 PKR
|280.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.78 PKR
|76.23 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide11 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming11 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir13 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position12 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points13 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry14 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month12 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track12 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%14 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00014 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter15 hours ago