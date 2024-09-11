Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 2024
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 September 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th September 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|188.35 PKR
|190.60 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.10 PKR
|739.10 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|365.15 PKR
|368.65 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.45 PKR
|209.85 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.25 PKR
|38.65 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.03 PKR
|40.43 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|307.85 PKR
|310.60 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.68 PKR
|36.03 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.93 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|905.50 PKR
|915.00 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|60.30 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.34 PKR
|171.34 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.14 PKR
|26.44 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.40 PKR
|730.90 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.44 PKR
|77.14 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.10 PKR
|74.65 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|201.85 PKR
|203.85 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.15 PKR
|26.45 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|330.20 PKR
|333.00 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.57 PKR
|7.72 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.95 PKR
|280.45 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.70 PKR
|76.35 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 202449 minutes ago
-
Rana tanveer attends 202nd Brazil Independence Day ceremony10 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews performance of units working in flood-affected areas10 hours ago
-
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking sector will lead to ..11 hours ago
-
Chinese business delegation visit SIFC12 hours ago
-
Businessmen can make Pakistan an economic power: Dr Gohar Ejaz13 hours ago
-
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors14 hours ago
-
Sohail Pasha elected chairman PTEA unopposed14 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation from Shandong CCI visits LCCI16 hours ago
-
FCCI proactively identifies core economic issues: Engr. Ahmad Hassan16 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 671 points16 hours ago
-
Federal govt. decides to accelerate transfer of PWD projects to provinces18 hours ago