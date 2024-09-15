Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 2024
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 September 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th September 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|186.25 PKR
|188.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|735.25 PKR
|743.25 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|364.60 PKR
|368.10 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|205.60 PKR
|208.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.25 PKR
|38.65 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.03 PKR
|40.43 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|307.90 PKR
|310.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.68 PKR
|36.03 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.93 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|901.85 PKR
|911.35 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|60.30 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.34 PKR
|171.34 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.14 PKR
|26.44 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.40 PKR
|730.90 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.44 PKR
|77.14 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.08 PKR
|74.63 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|201.85 PKR
|203.85 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.15 PKR
|26.45 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|326.45 PKR
|329.25 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.55 PKR
|7.70 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.90 PKR
|280.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.70 PKR
|76.35 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 202443 minutes ago
-
Managing exports only way to achieve sustainable economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
Gold price surges15 hours ago
-
Jam pushes for licensed fuel stations to boost Balochistan's economic growth15 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 per tola to Rs.266,30015 hours ago
-
Chairperson of PERWAKILAN hosts coffee morning during Malaysian Culture show16 hours ago
-
Malaysian high Commissioner pays courtesy call on Foreign Secretary16 hours ago
-
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November17 hours ago
-
Commerce minister oil marketing giants eye expansion with 'Oil City' Plan'19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 20241 day ago
-
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates1 day ago