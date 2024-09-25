Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 2024
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 25 September 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 25th September 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|188.25 PKR
|190.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|734.20 PKR
|742.20 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|367.50 PKR
|371.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.70 PKR
|207.10 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.25 PKR
|38.65 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.03 PKR
|40.43 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|308.00 PKR
|310.75 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.68 PKR
|36.03 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.93 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|900.65 PKR
|910.15 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|60.30 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.34 PKR
|171.34 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.14 PKR
|26.44 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|718.50 PKR
|727.00 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.44 PKR
|77.14 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.08 PKR
|74.63 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|201.85 PKR
|203.85 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.15 PKR
|26.45 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|328.70 PKR
|331.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.55 PKR
|7.70 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.25 PKR
|280.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.70 PKR
|76.30 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 202455 minutes ago
-
Pak-China agreed for working together to complete mega projects12 hours ago
-
U.S. Ambassador visits SCCI13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal pushes for digitalization of Planning Ministry’s operations in one year13 hours ago
-
PIAC bidding process to be telecast on Oct 113 hours ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on FBR chairman14 hours ago
-
Growing trend of drug addiction in youths is alarming in Pakistan: Speakers15 hours ago
-
WEF official urges Pakistan to seek financial, technical assistance from world bodies for renewable ..15 hours ago
-
IMF Board to approve $7 bln program on Wednesday15 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 366 points15 hours ago
-
Sarhad CCI goes to elect EC members for 2024-2516 hours ago
-
Business Forum gets support for SCCI election16 hours ago