Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 10 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 10th October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|186.75 PKR
|189.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|732.00 PKR
|740.00 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|361.60 PKR
|365.10 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.60 PKR
|207.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.60 PKR
|40.00 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|41.12 PKR
|41.52 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|303.10 PKR
|305.85 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.75 PKR
|908.25 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.60 PKR
|64.20 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|174.21 PKR
|176.21 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.26 PKR
|26.56 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|716.75 PKR
|725.25 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.24 PKR
|76.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|215.00 PKR
|217.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.15 PKR
|27.46 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|322.20 PKR
|325.00 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.56 PKR
|8.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.25 PKR
|279.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.45 PKR
|76.10 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 202434 minutes ago
-
Saudi Investment Minister, business delegation arrive in Islamabad on 3-day visit9 hours ago
-
Govt strengthens anti-smuggling efforts with vehicle confiscation10 hours ago
-
Ahsan for promoting blue economy to ensure future stability12 hours ago
-
KCCI to remain open full day on every Friday13 hours ago
-
Punjab govt providing "Honihar" scholarship to 30,000 students: Minister13 hours ago
-
Saudi investment to boost economy: LCCI15 hours ago
-
FPCCI honors Ilyas Bilour with Lifetime Achievement Award15 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal pledges to revive cotton industry16 hours ago
-
NA body discusses Seed Amendment Bill 202416 hours ago
-
Indonesian President, Jokowi inaugurates ‘39th Trade Expo Indonesia’ at ICE BSD16 hours ago
-
University of Technology organizes SCIE-Tech Expo 202417 hours ago