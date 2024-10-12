Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 12 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 12th October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|186.75 PKR
|188.86 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.71 PKR
|739.71 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|360.35 PKR
|363.85 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.60 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.60 PKR
|40.00 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|41.12 PKR
|41.52 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|302.05 PKR
|304.80 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.00 PKR
|907.50 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.55 PKR
|64.15 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|174.21 PKR
|176.21 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.26 PKR
|26.56 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|716.67 PKR
|725.17 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.24 PKR
|76.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|215.00 PKR
|217.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.15 PKR
|27.46 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|322.20 PKR
|325.15 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.56 PKR
|8.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.25 PKR
|279.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.40 PKR
|76.05 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 202425 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister and Saudi Investment Minister explore strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperati ..12 hours ago
-
Alim Khan advises Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan's communications sector13 hours ago
-
Saudi Minister praises Pakistan's private sector, abundant natural resources13 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs CCoSOEs meeting13 hours ago
-
Short term inflation eases by 0.08%14 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki area15 hours ago
-
Gold prices up further by Rs 2,700 per tola15 hours ago
-
Saudi investors urged to invest in Pakistan's communications sector16 hours ago
-
BISP registration starts, transparency to be ensured at all levels: Robina Khalid17 hours ago
-
President SCCI for government’s patronage to furniture industry17 hours ago
-
Pakistan's business delegation in '39th Trade Expo Indonesia' strengthens bilateral economic ties19 hours ago