Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 14 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 14th October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|186.75 PKR
|188.86 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.71 PKR
|739.71 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|360.35 PKR
|363.85 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.60 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.60 PKR
|40.00 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|41.12 PKR
|41.52 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|302.05 PKR
|304.80 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.00 PKR
|907.50 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.55 PKR
|64.15 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|174.21 PKR
|176.21 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.26 PKR
|26.56 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|716.67 PKR
|725.17 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.24 PKR
|76.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|215.00 PKR
|217.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.15 PKR
|27.46 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|322.20 PKR
|325.15 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.56 PKR
|8.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.25 PKR
|279.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.40 PKR
|76.05 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 202434 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister highlights Chinese investments in Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Pakistan should take full benefit of SCO summit: Kashif Anwar14 hours ago
-
Last day for submission of income tax returns tomorrow: FBR14 hours ago
-
Gold price declines14 hours ago
-
FESCO completes 11 new feeders15 hours ago
-
Intl. expo to help increase carpet exports up to 20pc: PCMEA16 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 20241 day ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,600 per tola2 days ago
-
SCCI stresses signing free trade agreement on Pak-Afghan trade2 days ago
-
WCCIS meeting2 days ago