Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|186.89 PKR
|189.14 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.21 PKR
|739.21 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|360.70 PKR
|364.20 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.80 PKR
|205.20 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.29 PKR
|40.69 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|301.75 PKR
|304.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.37 PKR
|35.72 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|897.37 PKR
|906.87 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|64.13 PKR
|64.73 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.21 PKR
|178.21 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.65 PKR
|25.95 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.71 PKR
|724.21 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.24 PKR
|76.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.60 PKR
|74.15 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|210.75 PKR
|212.75 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.46 PKR
|26.76 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|322.20 PKR
|324.88 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.00 PKR
|279.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi
Solar System Training Program started in AJK
Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 202436 minutes ago
-
FBR extends income tax return filing date by October 319 hours ago
-
I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud10 hours ago
-
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI10 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability14 hours ago
-
Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 202414 hours ago
-
Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footing: DG FDA14 hours ago
-
'Shanghai conference to be an economic booster'14 hours ago
-
Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufacturing in Punjab14 hours ago
-
SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: PBF14 hours ago
-
ADB hosts Pakistan venture connect 2024 event15 hours ago
-
SSCI president inaugurates help desk to finance revival of textile industry16 hours ago