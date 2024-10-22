Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 185.35 PKR 187.60 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 730.70 PKR 738.70 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 360.50 PKR 364.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 201.75 PKR 204.15 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.88 PKR 39.28 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.29 PKR 40.69 PKR
Euro (EUR) 300.85 PKR 303.60 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.37 PKR 35.72 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.34 PKR 3.45 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.92 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.87 PKR 906.37 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 64.13 PKR 64.73 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 170.21 PKR 178.21 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.55 PKR 25.85 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 715.30 PKR 723.80 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.29 PKR 76.99 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.55 PKR 74.10 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.90 PKR 212.90 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.51 PKR 26.81 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 318.90 PKR 321.70 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.18 PKR 8.33 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.85 PKR 279.35 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.30 PKR 75.95 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

49 minutes ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

12 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

13 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

13 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

13 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

12 hours ago
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

13 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

13 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

13 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

12 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

13 hours ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business