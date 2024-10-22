Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|185.35 PKR
|187.60 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|730.70 PKR
|738.70 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|360.50 PKR
|364.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|201.75 PKR
|204.15 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.29 PKR
|40.69 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|300.85 PKR
|303.60 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.37 PKR
|35.72 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.87 PKR
|906.37 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|64.13 PKR
|64.73 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.21 PKR
|178.21 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.55 PKR
|25.85 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.30 PKR
|723.80 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.29 PKR
|76.99 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.55 PKR
|74.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|210.90 PKR
|212.90 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.51 PKR
|26.81 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|318.90 PKR
|321.70 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.85 PKR
|279.35 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.30 PKR
|75.95 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 202449 minutes ago
-
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning12 hours ago
-
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-2513 hours ago
-
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students12 hours ago
-
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA13 hours ago
-
'Textile & Leather Exhibition' Texpo 2024 to commence from Oct 2313 hours ago
-
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 202414 hours ago
-
Huawei in partnership NIBAF completes training for SBP employees14 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points16 hours ago
-
Ahsan hopes Pakistan economy volume to reach $3 trillion in 23 years12 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly fall, oil jumps as China cuts rates12 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola17 hours ago