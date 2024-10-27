Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.75 PKR
|186.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.21 PKR
|739.21 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|357.15 PKR
|360.65 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|200.60 PKR
|203.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.29 PKR
|40.69 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|298.20 PKR
|300.95 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.30 PKR
|35.65 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.87 PKR
|906.37 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|64.13 PKR
|64.73 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.23 PKR
|167.23 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.96 PKR
|25.26 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.20 PKR
|723.70 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.45 PKR
|76.15 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.60 PKR
|74.15 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.64 PKR
|210.64 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.46 PKR
|26.76 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|319.11 PKR
|321.91 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.15 PKR
|8.30 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.20 PKR
|278.70 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.25 PKR
|75.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 202447 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's textile exports reach 26-month high14 hours ago
-
Gold surges to Rs. 2,000 per tola14 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer highlights auto industry importance in economic development15 hours ago
-
Civil society firmly supports FBR in battle with tax evasion: ACT Alliance17 hours ago
-
PSX boom indicative of economic stability: FCCI18 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,000 to Rs.284,300 per tola20 hours ago
-
Usman Dastagir highlights digital payment as a smart choice21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 20241 day ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP1 day ago
-
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy1 day ago