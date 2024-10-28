Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.75 PKR
|186.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.21 PKR
|739.21 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|357.15 PKR
|360.65 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|200.60 PKR
|203.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.29 PKR
|40.69 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|298.20 PKR
|300.95 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.30 PKR
|35.65 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.87 PKR
|906.37 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|64.13 PKR
|64.73 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.23 PKR
|167.23 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.96 PKR
|25.26 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.20 PKR
|723.70 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.45 PKR
|76.15 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.60 PKR
|74.15 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.64 PKR
|210.64 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.46 PKR
|26.76 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|319.11 PKR
|321.91 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.15 PKR
|8.30 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.20 PKR
|278.70 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.25 PKR
|75.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 20241 hour ago
-
LCCI calls for global attention to HR violations in IIOJK13 hours ago
-
Miftah Ismail for strengthening businesses, uplift middle class13 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris' rights17 hours ago
-
FBR rebuts misleading claims regarding to DG I&I Custom17 hours ago
-
Farmers urged not set paddy stubble on fire20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 20241 day ago
-
Pakistan's textile exports reach 26-month high2 days ago
-
Gold surges to Rs. 2,000 per tola2 days ago
-
Rana Tanveer highlights auto industry importance in economic development2 days ago
-
Civil society firmly supports FBR in battle with tax evasion: ACT Alliance2 days ago