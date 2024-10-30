Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 30th October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.75 PKR
|184.94 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|730.70 PKR
|738.70 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|356.85 PKR
|360.35 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|199.56 PKR
|201.96 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.82 PKR
|40.22 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|297.40 PKR
|300.15 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.36 PKR
|35.71 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.87 PKR
|906.37 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.34 PKR
|63.94 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.23 PKR
|167.23 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.98 PKR
|25.28 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.20 PKR
|723.70 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.54 PKR
|76.24 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.60 PKR
|74.15 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.64 PKR
|210.64 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|317.51 PKR
|320.31 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.25 PKR
|278.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.30 PKR
|75.95 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 202431 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal reviews draft plan ..12 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation technologies13 hours ago
-
NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs13 hours ago
-
KP Govt finalizes ‘Maizban’ tourism promotion project13 hours ago
-
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries13 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting13 hours ago
-
APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims14 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank ..15 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar15 hours ago
-
LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment15 hours ago
-
Traders seek LCCI’s help in overcoming business issues16 hours ago