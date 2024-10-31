Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 31 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 31st October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.61 PKR
|183.86 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|730.70 PKR
|738.70 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|358.50 PKR
|362.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|200.06 PKR
|202.46 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.82 PKR
|40.22 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|298.30 PKR
|301.05 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.36 PKR
|35.71 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.76 PKR
|906.26 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.34 PKR
|63.94 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.23 PKR
|167.23 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.98 PKR
|25.28 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.20 PKR
|723.70 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.54 PKR
|76.24 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.64 PKR
|210.64 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|318.86 PKR
|321.66 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.35 PKR
|278.85 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.30 PKR
|75.95 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 202443 minutes ago
-
Planning minister calls for global action on climate disaster funding12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives agree to form joint working groups on various sectors12 hours ago
-
UK economy to grow faster than expected in 2024/25: budget12 hours ago
-
Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium nearing completion12 hours ago
-
Ali Pervaiz pledges support to strengthen CCP12 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric14 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s secondhand textile sector bears massive potential for founding circular economy model14 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 5 developmental schemes14 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.287,900 per tola16 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar15 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points15 hours ago