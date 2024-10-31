Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 31 October 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 31st October 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 181.61 PKR 183.86 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 730.70 PKR 738.70 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 358.50 PKR 362.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 200.06 PKR 202.46 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.88 PKR 39.28 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.82 PKR 40.22 PKR
Euro (EUR) 298.30 PKR 301.05 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.36 PKR 35.71 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.34 PKR 3.45 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.92 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.76 PKR 906.26 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.34 PKR 63.94 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 165.23 PKR 167.23 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.98 PKR 25.28 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 715.20 PKR 723.70 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.54 PKR 76.24 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.65 PKR 74.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.64 PKR 210.64 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.82 PKR 26.12 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 318.86 PKR 321.66 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.18 PKR 8.33 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.35 PKR 278.85 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.30 PKR 75.95 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

43 minutes ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

9 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

9 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

9 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

9 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

9 hours ago
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

9 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

9 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

9 hours ago
 UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

9 hours ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

9 hours ago
 Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all co ..

Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business