Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 3 November 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 3rd November 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.29 PKR
|184.54 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.21 PKR
|739.21 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|355.55 PKR
|359.05 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|200.60 PKR
|203.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.82 PKR
|40.22 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|299.90 PKR
|302.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.36 PKR
|35.71 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|897.37 PKR
|906.87 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.34 PKR
|63.94 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.23 PKR
|167.23 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.98 PKR
|25.28 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.71 PKR
|724.21 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.54 PKR
|76.24 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.64 PKR
|210.64 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|320.15 PKR
|322.95 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.25 PKR
|278.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 202448 minutes ago
-
PML-N symbol of public welfare: Rana Sanaullah9 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo10 hours ago
-
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy10 hours ago
-
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI10 hours ago
-
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president10 hours ago
-
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets11 hours ago
-
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC11 hours ago
-
Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh11 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan arrives in Tashkent for crucial bilateral engagements11 hours ago
-
Planning minister highlights importance of prioritizing development13 hours ago
-
Pak- Germany to start 2nd phase of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project'14 hours ago