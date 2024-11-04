Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 November 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th November 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.29 PKR
|184.54 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.21 PKR
|739.21 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|355.55 PKR
|359.05 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|200.60 PKR
|203.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.88 PKR
|39.28 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.82 PKR
|40.22 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|299.90 PKR
|302.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.36 PKR
|35.71 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|897.37 PKR
|906.87 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.34 PKR
|63.94 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.23 PKR
|167.23 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.98 PKR
|25.28 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.71 PKR
|724.21 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.54 PKR
|76.24 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.64 PKR
|210.64 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|320.15 PKR
|322.95 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.25 PKR
|278.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 202449 minutes ago
-
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities11 hours ago
-
Gold shines at Rs290,300 per tola15 hours ago
-
FPCCI appoints Sohail Talat chairman special committee on cotton revival15 hours ago
-
Chamber of Small Trader extols agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar15 hours ago
-
Ambassador AliSher hints Pak- Uzbekistan direct flights from November15 hours ago
-
PRA extending operation to 12 more districts17 hours ago
-
Over 4.2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 3120 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone wins Breeders' Cup Classic after Derby disappointment23 hours ago
-
Faker's T1 retain League of Legends world title23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 20241 day ago