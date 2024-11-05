Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 5 November 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 5th November 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.29 PKR 184.39 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 731.21 PKR 739.21 PKR British Pound (GBP) 358.20 PKR 361.70 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 200.16 PKR 202.56 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.58 PKR 38.98 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 39.82 PKR 40.22 PKR Euro (EUR) 300.65 PKR 303.40 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.35 PKR 35.70 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 3.34 PKR 3.45 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.92 PKR 1.98 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 897.37 PKR 906.87 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.34 PKR 63.94 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 165.23 PKR 167.23 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.98 PKR 25.28 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 715.71 PKR 724.21 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.56 PKR 76.26 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.65 PKR 74.20 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.37 PKR 209.37 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.82 PKR 26.12 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 320.15 PKR 322.45 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 8.18 PKR 8.33 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.35 PKR 278.85 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 75.35 PKR 76.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

