Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 7 November 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 7th November 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.77 PKR
|185.02 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.21 PKR
|739.21 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|356.35 PKR
|359.85 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|200.07 PKR
|202.47 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.58 PKR
|38.98 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.14 PKR
|40.54 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|297.10 PKR
|299.85 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.39 PKR
|35.74 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|897.37 PKR
|906.87 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.34 PKR
|63.94 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.01 PKR
|166.01 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.95 PKR
|25.25 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.66 PKR
|724.16 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.63 PKR
|76.33 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.70 PKR
|210.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|317.90 PKR
|320.70 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.35 PKR
|278.95 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants
Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters
4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in a Year: ICT police
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 202446 minutes ago
-
Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump wins11 hours ago
-
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects11 hours ago
-
Pak-Uzbekistan bilateral trade volume stand at $ 400 mln in last FY 202312 hours ago
-
Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 914 hours ago
-
LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment15 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s first Sider honey shipment heads to Malaysia15 hours ago
-
Rs 100m development project approved15 hours ago
-
Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters15 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands winter package for export-oriented industries16 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points15 hours ago
-
Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development projects in Pakistan15 hours ago