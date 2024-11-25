Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 25 November 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 25th November 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.25 PKR
|182.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.05 PKR
|739.05 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|346.75 PKR
|350.25 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|198.60 PKR
|201.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.58 PKR
|38.98 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.58 PKR
|39.98 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|288.60 PKR
|291.35 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.37 PKR
|35.72 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.80 PKR
|1.86 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|891.20 PKR
|900.70 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.50 PKR
|63.10 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|163.14 PKR
|165.14 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.78 PKR
|25.08 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|714.75 PKR
|723.25 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.62 PKR
|76.32 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.27 PKR
|208.27 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.45 PKR
|314.25 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.93 PKR
|8.08 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.30 PKR
|278.80 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 202436 minutes ago
-
Fish market's relocation welcomed12 hours ago
-
Gold price surges to Rs286,350 per tola13 hours ago
-
Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential; health sector needs to promote bilateral cooperation: Am ..16 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 20241 day ago
-
Gold price surges1 day ago
-
DCFA delegation meets Rabia Shafiq to explore opportunities in dairy sector2 days ago
-
Shalamar Hospital deserves policy exemptions: LCCI2 days ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,200 per tola2 days ago
-
PBBC delegation meets PBIT management2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 20242 days ago