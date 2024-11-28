Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 November 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th November 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 180.25 PKR 182.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 731.05 PKR 739.05 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 346.80 PKR 350.30 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 197.60 PKR 200.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.58 PKR 38.98 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.58 PKR 39.98 PKR
Euro (EUR) 289.10 PKR 291.85 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.37 PKR 35.72 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.34 PKR 3.45 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.83 PKR 1.89 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 892.75 PKR 902.25 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.55 PKR 62.15 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 160.03 PKR 162.03 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.77 PKR 25.07 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 715.50 PKR 724.00 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.62 PKR 76.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.65 PKR 74.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 206.25 PKR 208.25 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.82 PKR 26.12 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 311.45 PKR 314.25 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.91 PKR 8.06 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.50 PKR 279.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.35 PKR 76.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

57 minutes ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

9 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

9 hours ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

9 hours ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

9 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

9 hours ago
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

9 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

9 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

9 hours ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

9 hours ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in Octob ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October

9 hours ago
 Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand ..

Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business