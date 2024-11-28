Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 November 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th November 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.25 PKR
|182.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.05 PKR
|739.05 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|346.80 PKR
|350.30 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|197.60 PKR
|200.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.58 PKR
|38.98 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.58 PKR
|39.98 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|289.10 PKR
|291.85 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.37 PKR
|35.72 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.83 PKR
|1.89 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|892.75 PKR
|902.25 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.55 PKR
|62.15 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|160.03 PKR
|162.03 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.77 PKR
|25.07 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.50 PKR
|724.00 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.62 PKR
|76.32 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.25 PKR
|208.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.45 PKR
|314.25 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.91 PKR
|8.06 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.50 PKR
|279.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 202457 minutes ago
-
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation9 hours ago
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October9 hours ago
-
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation11 hours ago
-
47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda13 hours ago
-
Gold Prices surge by Rs1,600 per tola14 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special meeting of ECC14 hours ago
-
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO14 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar15 hours ago
-
UAF programs, departments listed in elite category15 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates16 hours ago
-
President ICCI pledges full support for sports promotion15 hours ago