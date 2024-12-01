Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 1 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 1st December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.00 PKR
|182.25 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|731.05 PKR
|739.05 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.50 PKR
|353.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|198.10 PKR
|200.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.58 PKR
|38.98 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.58 PKR
|39.98 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.30 PKR
|294.05 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.37 PKR
|35.72 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.83 PKR
|1.89 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|892.75 PKR
|902.25 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.55 PKR
|62.15 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|160.03 PKR
|162.03 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.77 PKR
|25.07 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|715.50 PKR
|724.00 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.62 PKR
|76.32 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.25 PKR
|208.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.82 PKR
|26.12 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.45 PKR
|314.25 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.91 PKR
|8.06 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.60 PKR
|279.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 202422 minutes ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs3.72, per liter, diesel Rs3.299 hours ago
-
FCCI invites budget proposals from business community14 hours ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs1,100 per tola14 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip Rs.1,100 per tola15 hours ago
-
PBIT, Tihal, KBM to sign MoU to attract direct Chinese investment17 hours ago
-
Solid projects being focused to attract investments: PBIT chairman17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 20241 day ago
-
Uzbekistan Airways first direct flight lands in Lahore1 day ago
-
US stocks rise on Black Friday1 day ago
-
Ambassador invites LCCI Executive Committee to Uzbekistan1 day ago