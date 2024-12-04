Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.00 PKR
|182.25 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|733.60 PKR
|741.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|348.35 PKR
|351.85 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|198.20 PKR
|200.60 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.97 PKR
|38.37 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.01 PKR
|39.41 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|288.85 PKR
|291.60 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.36 PKR
|35.71 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.19 PKR
|3.28 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.92 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|894.95 PKR
|904.45 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.93 PKR
|62.53 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.27 PKR
|164.27 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.88 PKR
|25.18 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|718.00 PKR
|726.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.65 PKR
|76.35 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.55 PKR
|74.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.20 PKR
|25.50 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|312.72 PKR
|315.52 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.95 PKR
|8.10 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.40 PKR
|278.90 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.25 PKR
|75.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 202459 minutes ago
-
Stocks mixed as traders weigh US rates, China stimulus hopes11 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay chairs meeting regarding promotion of technical education11 hours ago
-
LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees14 hours ago
-
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: Dr Sarwar Khan14 hours ago
-
New agrochemicals imperative for food security: Expert15 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,284 more points14 hours ago
-
ICCI, OBF-UK agree to coordinate business events to boost exports17 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 11 pasia against dollar14 hours ago
-
PVMA calls for edible oil policy, seeks govt's support for trade, local production18 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim18 hours ago