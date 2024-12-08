Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 8 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 8th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|179.00 PKR
|181.25 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|733.95 PKR
|741.95 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|351.50 PKR
|355.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|198.10 PKR
|200.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.99 PKR
|38.39 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.15 PKR
|39.55 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.55 PKR
|294.30 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.45 PKR
|35.80 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.18 PKR
|3.27 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.92 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|895.50 PKR
|905.00 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.75 PKR
|62.35 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.40 PKR
|164.40 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.93 PKR
|25.23 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|718.35 PKR
|726.85 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.70 PKR
|76.40 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.25 PKR
|209.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.10 PKR
|25.40 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|312.72 PKR
|315.52 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.95 PKR
|8.10 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.60 PKR
|279.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.35 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 202442 minutes ago
-
JICA Celebrates 70 years of official development assistance with Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister addresses national workshop Balochistan13 hours ago
-
Strict action over use of thinner plastic bags after Dec 913 hours ago
-
FDA provides relief to 2660 applicants at one-window counter14 hours ago
-
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 1015 hours ago
-
LCCI demands immediate action against hackers15 hours ago
-
PHA starts parks upgradation15 hours ago
-
Shafay meets world trade developers delegation17 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by 300 per tola17 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints19 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints20 hours ago