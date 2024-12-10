Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 10 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 10th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 177.30 PKR 179.55 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 733.95 PKR 741.95 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 350.55 PKR 354.05 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 196.60 PKR 199.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.99 PKR 38.39 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.15 PKR 39.55 PKR
Euro (EUR) 290.35 PKR 293.10 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.45 PKR 35.80 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.18 PKR 3.27 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.92 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 895.75 PKR 905.25 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.75 PKR 62.35 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 162.40 PKR 164.40 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.93 PKR 25.23 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 717.43 PKR 725.93 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.70 PKR 76.40 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.65 PKR 74.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.25 PKR 209.25 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.10 PKR 25.40 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 312.72 PKR 315.52 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.95 PKR 8.10 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.50 PKR 279.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.35 PKR 76.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

23 minutes ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

12 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

12 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

13 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

13 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

13 hours ago
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

14 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

14 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

14 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

17 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business