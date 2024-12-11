Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 178.25 PKR 180.50 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 733.50 PKR 741.50 PKR British Pound (GBP) 351.50 PKR 355.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 196.60 PKR 199.00 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.99 PKR 38.39 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 39.15 PKR 39.55 PKR Euro (EUR) 291.15 PKR 293.90 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.45 PKR 35.80 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 3.18 PKR 3.27 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.84 PKR 1.90 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 895.70 PKR 905.20 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.75 PKR 62.35 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 162.40 PKR 164.40 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.93 PKR 25.23 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 717.90 PKR 726.40 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.70 PKR 76.40 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.65 PKR 74.20 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.75 PKR 209.75 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.13 PKR 25.43 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 312.71 PKR 315.46 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 8.00 PKR 8.15 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.60 PKR 279.10 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 75.40 PKR 76.05 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates