Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 178.25 PKR 180.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 733.50 PKR 741.50 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 351.50 PKR 355.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 196.60 PKR 199.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.99 PKR 38.39 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.15 PKR 39.55 PKR
Euro (EUR) 291.15 PKR 293.90 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.45 PKR 35.80 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.18 PKR 3.27 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.84 PKR 1.90 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 895.70 PKR 905.20 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.75 PKR 62.35 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 162.40 PKR 164.40 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.93 PKR 25.23 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 717.90 PKR 726.40 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.70 PKR 76.40 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.65 PKR 74.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.75 PKR 209.75 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.13 PKR 25.43 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 312.71 PKR 315.46 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.00 PKR 8.15 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.60 PKR 279.10 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.40 PKR 76.05 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

42 minutes ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

10 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

10 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

10 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

10 hours ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

10 hours ago
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

10 hours ago
 Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

10 hours ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

10 hours ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

10 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business