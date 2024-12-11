Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|178.25 PKR
|180.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|733.50 PKR
|741.50 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|351.50 PKR
|355.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|196.60 PKR
|199.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.99 PKR
|38.39 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.15 PKR
|39.55 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.15 PKR
|293.90 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.45 PKR
|35.80 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.18 PKR
|3.27 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.84 PKR
|1.90 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|895.70 PKR
|905.20 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.75 PKR
|62.35 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.40 PKR
|164.40 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.93 PKR
|25.23 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|717.90 PKR
|726.40 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.70 PKR
|76.40 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.65 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.75 PKR
|209.75 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.13 PKR
|25.43 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|312.71 PKR
|315.46 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.00 PKR
|8.15 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.60 PKR
|279.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.40 PKR
|76.05 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 202442 minutes ago
-
FBR withdraws draft notification on Baggage Rules amid misinterpretation9 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties10 hours ago
-
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed10 hours ago
-
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade10 hours ago
-
Pakistan should develop its foundry, allied engineering sectors on modern scientific lines: Dr. Miro ..10 hours ago
-
Private sector must be encouraged to provide houses at affordable rates: Mian Adrees10 hours ago
-
5th Edition of Pak-America Business Summit held10 hours ago
-
World stock markets mixed as rate calls loom, geopolitics weighs11 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Indust ..13 hours ago
-
SECP Appellate Bench handled 314 appeals till date during 202415 hours ago