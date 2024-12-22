Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 174.75 PKR 177.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 735.15 PKR 743.15 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 349.05 PKR 352.55 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.60 PKR 198.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.99 PKR 38.39 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.15 PKR 39.55 PKR
Euro (EUR) 287.25 PKR 290.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.42 PKR 35.77 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.19 PKR 3.28 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.85 PKR 1.91 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.01 PKR 905.51 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.59 PKR 62.19 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 156.93 PKR 158.93 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.41 PKR 24.71 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 719.50 PKR 728.00 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.70 PKR 76.40 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.75 PKR 74.30 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 204.99 PKR 206.99 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.03 PKR 25.33 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 310.12 PKR 312.92 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.00 PKR 8.15 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.95 PKR 279.45 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.40 PKR 76.05 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

4 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

52 minutes ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

7 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

7 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

7 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football C ..

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

9 hours ago
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

11 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

12 hours ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

12 hours ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

12 hours ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business