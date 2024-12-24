Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 24 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 24th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 174.75 PKR 177.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 735.65 PKR 743.65 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 347.40 PKR 350.90 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 194.60 PKR 197.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.99 PKR 38.39 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.15 PKR 39.55 PKR
Euro (EUR) 288.35 PKR 291.10 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.44 PKR 35.79 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.19 PKR 3.28 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.92 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.01 PKR 905.51 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.59 PKR 62.19 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 155.37 PKR 157.37 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.41 PKR 24.71 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 719.50 PKR 728.00 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.70 PKR 76.40 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.80 PKR 74.35 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 204.99 PKR 206.99 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 24.92 PKR 25.22 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 311.45 PKR 314.25 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.00 PKR 8.15 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 278.10 PKR 279.60 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.45 PKR 76.10 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

5 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

55 minutes ago
 PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

10 hours ago
 UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

10 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

10 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

10 hours ago
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

10 hours ago
 Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

10 hours ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

10 hours ago
 European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

10 hours ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

10 hours ago
 PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: R ..

PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business