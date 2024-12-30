Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 30th December 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|172.75 PKR
|175.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|735.65 PKR
|743.65 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|348.50 PKR
|352.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|193.72 PKR
|196.12 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.99 PKR
|38.39 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.15 PKR
|39.55 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|287.40 PKR
|290.15 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.44 PKR
|35.79 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.19 PKR
|3.28 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.92 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.56 PKR
|906.06 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.59 PKR
|62.19 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|155.37 PKR
|157.37 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.41 PKR
|24.71 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|720.00 PKR
|728.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.70 PKR
|76.40 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.80 PKR
|74.35 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.99 PKR
|206.99 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|24.92 PKR
|25.22 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|308.96 PKR
|311.76 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.00 PKR
|8.15 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.00 PKR
|279.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.40 PKR
|76.05 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 20243 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 202427 minutes ago
-
WASA adds 5 news machines to its fleet12 hours ago
-
PFC demands measures to protect Murree forests17 hours ago
-
Federal Tax Laws Manual a great help for taxpayers17 hours ago
-
Pakistani food exporters return from Kuala Lumpur17 hours ago
-
Agriculture, IT twin engines of growth: Finance Minister20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 20241 day ago
-
Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads2 days ago
-
Practical steps require to increase Pak- Uzbekistan bilateral trade: Bakhtawari2 days ago
-
2024 proved to be a breath of fresh air for textile exports2 days ago