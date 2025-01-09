Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 9 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 9th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|174.25 PKR
|176.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|736.85 PKR
|744.85 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|348.50 PKR
|352.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|195.10 PKR
|197.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.97 PKR
|38.37 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.08 PKR
|38.48 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|289.50 PKR
|292.25 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.44 PKR
|35.79 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.19 PKR
|3.28 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.77 PKR
|1.83 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.05 PKR
|905.55 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.27 PKR
|61.87 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|154.13 PKR
|156.13 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.20 PKR
|24.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|721.25 PKR
|729.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.80 PKR
|76.50 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.00 PKR
|74.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|205.00 PKR
|207.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|24.76 PKR
|25.06 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.93 PKR
|8.08 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.75 PKR
|280.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.65 PKR
|76.30 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 20252 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 202522 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs 25th board meeting of National School of Public Policy11 hours ago
-
Rwanda-Pakistan joint plan of action needs to deal with climate change: Rwandan envoy10 hours ago
-
Senate Standing Review Committee discusses matters relating to agriculture development10 hours ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying crackdown against encroachments10 hours ago
-
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets11 hours ago
-
HBFC offers loans on easy installments for house construction in FDA City10 hours ago
-
Business Facilitation Center to be made functional this month: Aleem Khan13 hours ago
-
Officers of mid career management course visited IPO13 hours ago
-
UAF to start admission in postgraduate programs from January 1013 hours ago
-
Ahsan directs development of marketing templates, packages for Gwadar Port's cost-effective trade ro ..15 hours ago