Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 10 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 10th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 174.25 PKR 176.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 736.85 PKR 744.85 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 348.50 PKR 352.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.10 PKR 197.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.97 PKR 38.37 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.08 PKR 38.48 PKR
Euro (EUR) 289.50 PKR 292.25 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.44 PKR 35.79 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.19 PKR 3.28 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.77 PKR 1.83 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.05 PKR 905.55 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.27 PKR 61.87 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 154.13 PKR 156.13 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.20 PKR 24.50 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 721.25 PKR 729.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.80 PKR 76.50 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.00 PKR 74.55 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 205.00 PKR 207.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 24.76 PKR 25.06 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 303.71 PKR 306.51 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.93 PKR 8.08 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 278.75 PKR 280.25 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.65 PKR 76.30 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

4 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

39 minutes ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

8 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

8 hours ago
 Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

9 hours ago
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

9 hours ago
 Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey ..

Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc

10 hours ago
 Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited ..

Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..

10 hours ago
 'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roi ..

'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas

10 hours ago
 US tariff and inflation fears rattle global market ..

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets

10 hours ago
 Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry rec ..

Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business