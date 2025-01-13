Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 13 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 13th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|173.25 PKR
|175.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.40 PKR
|745.40 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.50 PKR
|348.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|194.35 PKR
|196.75 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.97 PKR
|38.37 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.08 PKR
|38.48 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|288.75 PKR
|291.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.19 PKR
|3.28 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.77 PKR
|1.83 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.65 PKR
|906.15 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.28 PKR
|61.88 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|153.98 PKR
|155.98 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.16 PKR
|24.46 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|721.75 PKR
|730.25 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.90 PKR
|76.60 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.00 PKR
|74.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.50 PKR
|206.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|24.76 PKR
|25.06 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.93 PKR
|8.08 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.75 PKR
|280.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.65 PKR
|76.30 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 20252 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 202525 minutes ago
-
WASA restores water storage tank13 hours ago
-
NLC, DP World enter into strategic partnership to modernize logistic, delivery systems in Pak13 hours ago
-
NICF invites application for its 6th cohort14 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets with Servis Long March leadership on eve of AFF14 hours ago
-
British HC delegation visits SCCI14 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 20251 day ago
-
Bangladesh simplifies visa process for Pakistanis: high commissioner1 day ago
-
Jam Kamal acknowledges private sector’s role in enhancing trade1 day ago
-
FESCO to launch smart app 'CCMS Plus' this month2 days ago