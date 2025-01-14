Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 14 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 14th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|171.75 PKR
|174.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.85 PKR
|745.85 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|341.50 PKR
|345.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|194.10 PKR
|196.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.97 PKR
|38.37 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.08 PKR
|38.48 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|285.75 PKR
|288.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.19 PKR
|3.28 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.78 PKR
|1.84 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|897.25 PKR
|906.75 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.28 PKR
|61.88 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|152.73 PKR
|154.73 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|23.97 PKR
|24.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.25 PKR
|730.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.90 PKR
|76.60 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.05 PKR
|74.60 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|24.76 PKR
|25.06 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.93 PKR
|8.08 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.95 PKR
|280.45 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.70 PKR
|76.35 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 20256 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 202543 minutes ago
-
Stock markets fall as traders trim US rate cut bets10 hours ago
-
Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink bollworm attack10 hours ago
-
SBP Governor reaffirms commitment to further increase financial inclusion through enhanced collabora ..10 hours ago
-
KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM13 hours ago
-
PHA approves development, upgrading of parks, picnic and seating points14 hours ago
-
FDA to develop Model Central Park on 84-kanal area13 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights importance of innovative approaches to compete in global economy15 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister arrives in Baghdad for key talks on bilateral trade15 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,500 per tola16 hours ago
-
Pakistan focuses on broadening tax-base, becoming export-led economy: Aurangzeb16 hours ago