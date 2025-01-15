Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|172.75 PKR
|175.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|738.60 PKR
|746.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|342.50 PKR
|346.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|195.10 PKR
|197.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.97 PKR
|38.37 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|37.76 PKR
|38.16 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|286.75 PKR
|289.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.12 PKR
|3.21 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.78 PKR
|1.84 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.30 PKR
|905.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.28 PKR
|61.88 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|152.73 PKR
|154.73 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|23.97 PKR
|24.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.00 PKR
|731.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.90 PKR
|76.60 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.05 PKR
|74.60 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.50 PKR
|206.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|24.76 PKR
|25.06 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|300.65 PKR
|303.40 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.87 PKR
|8.02 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.05 PKR
|280.55 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.70 PKR
|76.35 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20253 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 202548 minutes ago
-
Stocks rise tracking tariffs, inflation and earnings10 hours ago
-
SIFC, P3A sign MoU to boost ‘Invest Pakistan’ project10 hours ago
-
Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Comm ..11 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization13 hours ago
-
NBP various branches being converted into Islamic mode: Ali Pervaiz13 hours ago
-
AI-powered future: National Taskforce sets roadmap for sectoral transformation, national development14 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries15 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,400 per tola14 hours ago
-
Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets17 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data, earnings15 hours ago