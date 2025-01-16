Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|173.50 PKR
|175.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|738.60 PKR
|746.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|341.50 PKR
|345.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|195.35 PKR
|197.75 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.97 PKR
|38.37 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|37.76 PKR
|38.16 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|287.75 PKR
|290.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.12 PKR
|3.21 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.78 PKR
|1.84 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.30 PKR
|905.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|61.28 PKR
|61.88 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|152.73 PKR
|154.73 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|23.97 PKR
|24.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.00 PKR
|731.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.90 PKR
|76.60 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.10 PKR
|74.65 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.50 PKR
|206.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|24.76 PKR
|25.06 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.87 PKR
|8.02 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.20 PKR
|280.70 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.75 PKR
|76.40 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza
World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in ren ..
Dubai records 437 successful bids for global business events in 2024
Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, say ..
'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers; concludes its fourth edition
'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25
'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers ..
UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts highlight critical role of interna ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance bilateral c ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 20256 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 202530 minutes ago
-
Petrol Rs3.47, diesel Rs2.61 per litre go up in Pakistan9 hours ago
-
PSX loses 308 points17 hours ago
-
Tour De Peshawar Cycle Race on January 2617 hours ago
-
Pakistan poised to tap China capital markets: Finance Minister18 hours ago
-
Cars' sale up 51% to 46,398 units during Jul-Dec20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 20251 day ago
-
WB pledges $40 bln to Pakistan under 10-Year Partnership Framework14 hours ago
-
WB pledges $20 bln to Pakistan under 10-Year Partnership Framework14 hours ago
-
Stocks rise tracking tariffs, inflation and earnings1 day ago