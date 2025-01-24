Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 24 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 24th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|175.75 PKR
|178.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|738.60 PKR
|746.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.00 PKR
|347.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|194.60 PKR
|197.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|290.50 PKR
|293.25 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.43 PKR
|35.78 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.14 PKR
|3.23 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.80 PKR
|1.86 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.30 PKR
|905.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.14 PKR
|62.74 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|155.78 PKR
|157.78 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.41 PKR
|24.71 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.79 PKR
|731.79 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.78 PKR
|76.48 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.20 PKR
|74.75 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.50 PKR
|208.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.01 PKR
|25.31 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|304.14 PKR
|306.89 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.05 PKR
|8.20 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.75 PKR
|281.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.90 PKR
|76.55 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 202556 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 202550 minutes ago
-
SBP to announce monitory policy on Jan 2710 hours ago
-
Education, commerce key drivers of economic growth: Jam Kamal10 hours ago
-
10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s development challenges: Martin Raiser12 hours ago
-
COMSATS university, ICCI discuss need for promoting knowledge economy in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term14 hours ago
-
Public dissemination of financial results by unlisted SECP licensed Companies14 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion13 hours ago
-
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi14 hours ago
-
FPCCI for investing in human resource development14 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide visit Economic Zone, listens to industrialists’ issues14 hours ago