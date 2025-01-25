Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 25 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 25th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|177.25 PKR
|179.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|738.60 PKR
|746.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|346.00 PKR
|349.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|194.60 PKR
|197.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.50 PKR
|294.25 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.43 PKR
|35.78 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.14 PKR
|3.23 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.81 PKR
|1.87 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.30 PKR
|905.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.14 PKR
|62.74 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|155.78 PKR
|157.78 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.41 PKR
|24.71 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.90 PKR
|731.40 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.78 PKR
|76.48 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.25 PKR
|74.80 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.50 PKR
|208.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.01 PKR
|25.31 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.05 PKR
|8.20 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.80 PKR
|281.30 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.90 PKR
|76.55 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 202558 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 202540 minutes ago
-
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved11 hours ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ireland, Austria11 hours ago
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister14 hours ago
-
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment14 hours ago
-
Education promotion Govt's top priority in ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal14 hours ago
-
Pak envoy identifies key areas to boost economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia15 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 842 more points15 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan15 hours ago
-
PRGMEA wants swift measures to strengthen OHS standards in industry15 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan, NCA collaborate for Intellectual Property Rights awareness16 hours ago