Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 29 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 29th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|175.25 PKR
|177.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|738.60 PKR
|746.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|347.50 PKR
|351.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|194.10 PKR
|196.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.25 PKR
|294.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.41 PKR
|35.76 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.14 PKR
|3.23 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.81 PKR
|1.87 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.30 PKR
|905.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.04 PKR
|63.64 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|156.31 PKR
|158.31 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.46 PKR
|24.76 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.79 PKR
|731.79 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.84 PKR
|76.54 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.20 PKR
|74.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.25 PKR
|209.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.01 PKR
|25.31 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.09 PKR
|8.24 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.50 PKR
|281.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.85 PKR
|76.50 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 202540 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 202531 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation meets chief commissioner RTO12 hours ago
-
LCCI for innovative strategies to boost trade with Switzerland14 hours ago
-
Direct flights between Pakistan, Bangladesh to launch soon: Bangladeshi envoy14 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2700 per tola14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, EU to strengthen partnership through trade and economic cooperation14 hours ago
-
Mian Mujtaba holds meeting with Lahore division MPAs14 hours ago
-
Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 opens15 hours ago
-
Construction sector revival must for economic growth: PCJCCI15 hours ago
-
CDWP approves 16 projects worth Rs259.68 bln16 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,489 more points16 hours ago