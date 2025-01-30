Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 30 January 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 30th January 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|174.75 PKR
|177.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|738.60 PKR
|746.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|347.50 PKR
|351.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|194.10 PKR
|196.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.00 PKR
|293.75 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.41 PKR
|35.76 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.14 PKR
|3.23 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.81 PKR
|1.87 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.30 PKR
|905.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|63.04 PKR
|63.64 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|156.31 PKR
|158.31 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.46 PKR
|24.76 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.90 PKR
|731.40 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.84 PKR
|76.54 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.20 PKR
|74.75 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.25 PKR
|209.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.01 PKR
|25.31 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.09 PKR
|8.24 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.30 PKR
|280.80 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.90 PKR
|76.55 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 202544 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 202536 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision9 hours ago
-
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%10 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, dollar firmer before Fed rate decision10 hours ago
-
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases12 hours ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FCCI12 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 543 more points12 hours ago
-
LCCI SVP, Iranian Consul General discuss bilateral trade12 hours ago
-
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards13 hours ago
-
3 development schemes approved13 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets14 hours ago