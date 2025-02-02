Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 2 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 2nd February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 174.75 PKR 177.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 738.60 PKR 746.60 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 346.50 PKR 350.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 193.60 PKR 196.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.48 PKR 38.88 PKR
Euro (EUR) 289.75 PKR 292.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.41 PKR 35.76 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.14 PKR 3.23 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.82 PKR 1.88 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 898.60 PKR 908.10 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.04 PKR 63.64 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 156.31 PKR 158.31 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.46 PKR 24.76 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.90 PKR 731.40 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.84 PKR 76.54 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.20 PKR 74.75 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.50 PKR 209.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.01 PKR 25.31 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 303.71 PKR 306.51 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.09 PKR 8.24 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.50 PKR 281.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.85 PKR 76.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

22 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

24 minutes ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

10 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

11 hours ago
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

11 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

12 hours ago
 Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for G ..

Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction

12 hours ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business