Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 10 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 10th February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 175.75 PKR 178.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 738.60 PKR 746.60 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 346.75 PKR 350.25 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.60 PKR 198.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.06 PKR 38.46 PKR
Euro (EUR) 290.00 PKR 292.75 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.47 PKR 35.82 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.11 PKR 3.20 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.85 PKR 1.91 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.30 PKR 905.80 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.18 PKR 62.78 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 155.78 PKR 157.58 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.51 PKR 24.81 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.90 PKR 731.40 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.93 PKR 76.63 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.20 PKR 74.75 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.25 PKR 210.25 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.13 PKR 25.43 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 305.25 PKR 308.00 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.60 PKR 281.10 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.85 PKR 76.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

32 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Awar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..

10 hours ago
 AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses o ..

AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..

10 hours ago
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid p ..

China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day O ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..

11 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..

11 hours ago
 From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

12 hours ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

12 hours ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business