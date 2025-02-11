Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|175.50 PKR
|177.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.15 PKR
|745.15 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|346.00 PKR
|349.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|195.10 PKR
|197.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.06 PKR
|38.46 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|287.50 PKR
|290.25 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.11 PKR
|3.20 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.85 PKR
|1.91 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.30 PKR
|905.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|155.78 PKR
|157.58 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.51 PKR
|24.81 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|721.50 PKR
|730.00 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.93 PKR
|76.63 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.25 PKR
|74.80 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.25 PKR
|210.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.13 PKR
|25.43 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.13 PKR
|8.28 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.75 PKR
|281.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.90 PKR
|76.55 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..
DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024
4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..
IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 202553 minutes ago
-
Global stocks markets push higher despite more Trump tariffs10 hours ago
-
Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 202511 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree for enhancing collaboration in 8th JMC meeting11 hours ago
-
Largest, advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) near completion at Hattar11 hours ago
-
Workers’ remittances increase by 31.7% to $20.8 bln in Jul-Jan14 hours ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) delegation visits Akhuwat Foundation14 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge by Rs 4,000 to Rs 303,000 per tola16 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to first digital, online-only securities broker in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,055 points14 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 17 paisa against dollar14 hours ago