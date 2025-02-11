Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 175.50 PKR 177.75 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 737.15 PKR 745.15 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 346.00 PKR 349.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.10 PKR 197.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.06 PKR 38.46 PKR
Euro (EUR) 287.50 PKR 290.25 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.47 PKR 35.82 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.11 PKR 3.20 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.85 PKR 1.91 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.30 PKR 905.80 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.18 PKR 62.78 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 155.78 PKR 157.58 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.51 PKR 24.81 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 721.50 PKR 730.00 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.93 PKR 76.63 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.25 PKR 74.80 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.25 PKR 210.25 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.13 PKR 25.43 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 303.71 PKR 306.51 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.75 PKR 281.25 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.90 PKR 76.55 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

53 minutes ago
 UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada ..

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions

7 hours ago
 Some international airlines resume flights to Aden ..

Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister

7 hours ago
 Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self- ..

Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..

7 hours ago
 34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

7 hours ago
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharg ..

Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups

7 hours ago
 Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective p ..

Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report

8 hours ago
 UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks ..

UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..

8 hours ago
 DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 b ..

DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024

8 hours ago
 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: ..

4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..

8 hours ago
 IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 perfor ..

IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business