Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|176.75 PKR
|179.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.40 PKR
|745.40 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.75 PKR
|353.25 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|196.60 PKR
|199.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.00 PKR
|293.75 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.11 PKR
|3.20 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.84 PKR
|1.90 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.15 PKR
|907.65 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|155.42 PKR
|157.42 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.49 PKR
|24.79 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|721.75 PKR
|730.25 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.93 PKR
|76.63 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.25 PKR
|74.80 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.50 PKR
|208.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.35 PKR
|25.65 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.03 PKR
|8.18 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.75 PKR
|281.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.95 PKR
|76.60 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 202553 minutes ago
-
Govt slashes prices of all petroleum products9 hours ago
-
Twin cities resident celebrates EU-Pak friendship at ‘EuroVillage 2025’11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, KSA vow to strengthen economic ties for a shared future13 hours ago
-
FDA directed to expedite crackdown against illegal housing schemes13 hours ago
-
Myanmar ambassador highlights Potential for stronger bilateral trade, Cooperation14 hours ago
-
Sugar available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Rana Tanveer14 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand15 hours ago
-
SCCI condemns counterfeit medicine trade in Sukkur, demands strict action16 hours ago
-
SIAL launches modern ramp buses16 hours ago
-
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives16 hours ago