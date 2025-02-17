Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 17th February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|176.75 PKR
|179.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.40 PKR
|745.40 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.75 PKR
|353.25 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|196.60 PKR
|199.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|291.00 PKR
|293.75 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.11 PKR
|3.20 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.84 PKR
|1.90 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.15 PKR
|907.65 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|155.42 PKR
|157.42 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.49 PKR
|24.79 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|721.75 PKR
|730.25 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.93 PKR
|76.63 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.25 PKR
|74.80 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.50 PKR
|208.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.35 PKR
|25.65 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.03 PKR
|8.18 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.75 PKR
|281.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.95 PKR
|76.60 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 202531 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Rise of immersive VR industry drives vitality of China's cultural consumption market15 hours ago
-
Chinese bubble tea maker clears Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing15 hours ago
-
Finance Minister joins high-level discussion at AlUla Conference17 hours ago
-
28 new fodder varieties introduced to boost milk, meat production19 hours ago
-
PIDE VC calls for decisive action to integrate renewable energy with carbon-credit markets19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 20251 day ago
-
Govt slashes prices of all petroleum products1 day ago
-
Twin cities resident celebrates EU-Pak friendship at ‘EuroVillage 2025’1 day ago
-
Pakistan, KSA vow to strengthen economic ties for a shared future2 days ago