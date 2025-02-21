Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 21 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 21st February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|178.25 PKR
|180.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|736.90 PKR
|744.90 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|351.50 PKR
|355.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|197.10 PKR
|199.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|290.75 PKR
|293.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.47 PKR
|35.82 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.11 PKR
|3.20 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.84 PKR
|1.90 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|897.00 PKR
|906.50 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|155.42 PKR
|157.42 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.49 PKR
|24.79 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|720.75 PKR
|729.25 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.93 PKR
|76.63 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.30 PKR
|74.85 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.00 PKR
|210.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.35 PKR
|25.65 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|308.00 PKR
|310.77 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.14 PKR
|8.29 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.85 PKR
|281.35 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.95 PKR
|76.60 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
COAS visit Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 20254 hours ago
-
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 202513 hours ago
-
Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad13 hours ago
-
Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family steps back13 hours ago
-
Netflix says to spend $1 billion producing content in Mexico13 hours ago
-
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation13 hours ago
-
Carpet Association delegation Calls on Commerce Minister14 hours ago
-
TDAP organizes Webinar on exploring Algerian markets for Pakistani exporters13 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb discusses challenges faced by d ..13 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 billion14 hours ago
-
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers17 hours ago