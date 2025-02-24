Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 24th February 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 179.25 PKR 181.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 737.40 PKR 745.40 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 353.50 PKR 357.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 197.10 PKR 199.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.48 PKR 38.88 PKR
Euro (EUR) 292.75 PKR 295.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.47 PKR 35.82 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.11 PKR 3.20 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.92 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 898.15 PKR 907.65 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.33 PKR 62.93 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 158.90 PKR 160.90 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.49 PKR 24.79 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 720.75 PKR 729.25 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.93 PKR 76.63 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.30 PKR 74.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.00 PKR 210.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.35 PKR 25.65 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 303.71 PKR 306.51 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.14 PKR 8.29 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.95 PKR 281.45 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.95 PKR 76.60 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

