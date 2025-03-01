Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 1 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 1st March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 176.50 PKR 178.75 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 737.85 PKR 745.85 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 353.50 PKR 357.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.10 PKR 197.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.48 PKR 38.88 PKR
Euro (EUR) 293.25 PKR 296.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.62 PKR 35.97 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.11 PKR 3.20 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.88 PKR 1.94 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 898.75 PKR 908.25 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.54 PKR 63.14 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 158.90 PKR 160.90 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.81 PKR 25.11 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.15 PKR 730.65 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.30 PKR 76.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.30 PKR 74.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 209.25 PKR 211.25 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.35 PKR 25.65 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 303.71 PKR 306.51 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.10 PKR 281.60 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.00 PKR 76.65 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

36 minutes ago
 RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

12 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

12 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

12 hours ago
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

13 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

13 hours ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

13 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

13 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business