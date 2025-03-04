Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 176.50 PKR 178.75 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 737.85 PKR 745.85 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 353.50 PKR 357.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.10 PKR 197.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.48 PKR 38.88 PKR
Euro (EUR) 293.25 PKR 296.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.62 PKR 35.97 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.11 PKR 3.20 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.88 PKR 1.94 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 898.75 PKR 908.25 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.54 PKR 63.14 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 158.90 PKR 160.90 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.81 PKR 25.11 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.15 PKR 730.65 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.30 PKR 76.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.30 PKR 74.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 209.25 PKR 211.25 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.35 PKR 25.65 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 303.71 PKR 306.51 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.10 PKR 281.60 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.00 PKR 76.65 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2025

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2025

