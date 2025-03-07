Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 7 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 7th March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 174.35 PKR 176.60 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 738.95 PKR 746.95 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 355.10 PKR 358.60 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 193.95 PKR 196.35 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.55 PKR 37.95 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.45 PKR 38.85 PKR
Euro (EUR) 292.85 PKR 295.60 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.60 PKR 35.95 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.10 PKR 3.19 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.87 PKR 1.93 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 900.25 PKR 909.75 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.64 PKR 63.24 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 158.70 PKR 160.70 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.71 PKR 25.01 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 723.25 PKR 731.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.35 PKR 76.05 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.55 PKR 75.10 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 209.35 PKR 211.35 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.35 PKR 25.65 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 303.71 PKR 306.51 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.10 PKR 281.60 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.90 PKR 76.55 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

45 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

7 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

8 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

8 hours ago
 Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

8 hours ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

8 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

9 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

9 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

10 hours ago
 Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business