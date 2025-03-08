Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 8 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 8th March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|177.00 PKR
|179.25 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.30 PKR
|747.30 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|360.50 PKR
|364.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|196.10 PKR
|198.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.55 PKR
|37.95 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.45 PKR
|38.85 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|297.85 PKR
|300.60 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.12 PKR
|3.21 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|1.96 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|900.50 PKR
|910.00 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|157.59 PKR
|159.59 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.21 PKR
|25.51 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.60 PKR
|732.10 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.16 PKR
|76.86 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.45 PKR
|75.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|209.35 PKR
|211.35 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.35 PKR
|25.65 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.62 PKR
|314.37 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.13 PKR
|8.28 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.25 PKR
|281.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.05 PKR
|76.70 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 202528 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 202555 minutes ago
-
Bazaar technologies authorize to acquire Wemsol: CCP9 hours ago
-
Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs10 hours ago
-
US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs10 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme11 hours ago
-
Pakistan has potential for much faster, more diversified economic growth: WB team leader11 hours ago
-
National development impossible without active participation of women: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
Early cotton cultivation boosted with govt support11 hours ago
-
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab13 hours ago
-
Consumers complain about poor quality of goods at Ramazan Bazaars14 hours ago
-
PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Frisian Agro Limited14 hours ago