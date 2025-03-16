Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 177.50 PKR 179.75 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 741.75 PKR 749.75 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 363.00 PKR 366.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.10 PKR 197.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.55 PKR 37.95 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.45 PKR 38.85 PKR
Euro (EUR) 304.25 PKR 307.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.65 PKR 36.00 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.12 PKR 3.21 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.90 PKR 1.96 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 904.25 PKR 913.75 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.18 PKR 62.78 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 157.59 PKR 159.59 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.21 PKR 25.51 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 726.00 PKR 734.50 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.18 PKR 76.88 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.70 PKR 75.25 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 211.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.41 PKR 27.71 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 311.62 PKR 314.37 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.17 PKR 8.32 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.50 PKR 282.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.10 PKR 76.75 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

36 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

6 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

7 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

8 hours ago
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

13 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

14 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

14 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business