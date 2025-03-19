Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 19 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 19th March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|177.50 PKR
|179.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.75 PKR
|749.75 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|363.75 PKR
|367.25 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|196.85 PKR
|199.25 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.55 PKR
|37.95 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.45 PKR
|38.85 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|305.50 PKR
|308.25 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.12 PKR
|3.21 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.89 PKR
|1.95 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|904.25 PKR
|913.75 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|157.59 PKR
|159.59 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.21 PKR
|25.51 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|726.00 PKR
|734.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.24 PKR
|76.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.75 PKR
|75.30 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|211.25 PKR
|213.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.41 PKR
|27.71 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.25 PKR
|317.00 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.60 PKR
|282.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.15 PKR
|76.80 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania
UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad
UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..
UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai
More Stories From Business
-
NBP-Rates1 hour ago
-
Bank Rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 20252 hours ago
-
KP completes construction of 10.2MW Jabori Hydel Project14 hours ago
-
Planning minister highlights educational initiatives for Balochistan’s youth16 hours ago
-
FPCCI shares ‘Charter of Economy’ with Finance Minister to overcome economic challenges16 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs2,550 to Rs317,350 per tola17 hours ago
-
Action taken against sugar mafia18 hours ago
-
LCCI demands immediate steps to cope with water scarcity18 hours ago
-
PCJCCI for improved SOPs to facilitate Chinese nationals18 hours ago
-
CEO Pak Suzuki meets Haroon Akhtar19 hours ago